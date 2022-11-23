Rape, murder suspect tells court he's a prophet

There was drama in a Homa Bay court on Wednesday when a suspect accused of defiling a 10-year-old child in Rangwe two weeks ago told a magistrate that he is a prophet who can foresee the future.

Raphael Okinyi (alias Prophet Abraham) is accused of defiling the child in an attack that led to her death.

He appeared before Homa Bay Principal Magistrate Ruth Maloba on Thursday but failed to plead to any charges as police are still investigating the case.

He told the court that he can see into the future and help people in need through prayers.

“It is a gift I got at a young age. I was praying at the base of a cross when the Holy Spirit descended upon me,” he said.

The suspect claims to be a member of Legio Maria and had lived in a church in Sindo town.

He said he is an orphan who dropped out of school when his sponsor withdrew support.

He preached at different churches.

He went to Rangwe two weeks ago and allegedly defiled a Grade Two pupil.

Mr Okinyi is also accused of strangling the child, leading to her death a few days later.

A lead investigator from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) old the court that police were still collecting evidence.

He asked for 14 days to complete the investigations but the court granted the police one week.

In an affidavit signed by Sergeant Perminus Mureithi, a DCI officer, the investigator said the suspect escaped arrest after committing the offence in Kamuombo village, Kamenya sub-location, on November 3.

The investigations include conducting a DNA test on the suspect. Sergeant Mureithi said buccal swab samples will be tested at a government lab in Kisumu.

The DCI will also conduct an identification parade where the officers will ask witnesses to identify the suspect.

Mr Okinyi will also undergo an age assessment. He told the court that he is 15 years old.

He was found hiding at the St Lucia Legio Maria Church in Mabera, Migori County, on Tuesday afternoon.