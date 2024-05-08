Man arrested over alleged link to murder of Kidero's campaign bodyguard

A driver attached to the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) in Kasipul Constituency has been arrested and brought before court in connection with the murder of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero's campaign bodyguard.

Kennedy Ogalo Osano, who drives a vehicle registered to the NG-CDF, is suspected of being involved in the death of Evans Okoda, a man who provided security to politicians during the 2022 campaigns.

Okoda was killed on the night of May 2, 2024 in Rawinji, Oyugis Town, after spending time with friends at a local bar.

His body was discovered near his house with the right palm severed and face disfigured.

Police say they relied on mobile phone records to arrest the suspect.

Rachuonyo South Sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer David Kiriu, who is the lead investigator in the case, said the suspect's call log data linked him to the murder.

According to the DCI officer, Osano made a lot of phone calls between May 2 from noon to 3am the next day, the same time the deceased was murdered.

In his affidavit, which was presented in court, the officer said the suspect's phone data showed the calls were made in Oyugis town.

"We gathered call log data which linked Osano to the incident," Kirui told the court.

The court was however told that the phone data was yet to be analysed, so the DCI needed more time to complete investigations.

"We request the court to allow us to continue holding the suspect. Your honour, we appeal to you to give us seven more days,” the DCI officer said.

Osano appeared before Oyugis Resident Magistrate Cynthia Cheruiyot.

In supporting the request for more time, State prosecutor Churchil Ogema also said it is a matter of public interest.