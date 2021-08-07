Is this the most photographed, famous signpost on our roads?

Ochot Odong’

Boaz Hosea and Bray Okut pose for a picture at the famous Ochot Odong’ road signage in Kendu Bay, Homa Bay County. 

Photo credit: Pool
logo (8)

By  Ondari Ogega

What you need to know:

  • So much has the post got a fanatical following that Kenyans created a fan page on Facebook.

  • The fan page, a virtual noticeboard, presents some of the naughtiest of poses at the site. 

For close to an hour, we watched as vehicles stopped, the occupants alighted, posed for pictures at a road sign with the writings, “Ochot Odong” in Homa Bay and then drove off.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.