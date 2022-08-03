IEBC delivers Homa Bay ballot papers

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has delivered ballot papers to Rangwe constituency, the first electoral area in Homa Bay County to get the materials.

IEBC officials, heads of security agencies and candidates’ agents witnessed as the materials were unloaded from a truck at Orero High School on Wednesday morning.

Rangwe IEBC Returning Officer Lawrence Barasa said the materials were ballot papers for five elective positions – governor, senator, ward rep, woman rep and MP.

"All the materials are in safe custody and under 24-hour surveillance. We expect to get more materials, including the presidential ballot papers in the course of the week," he said.

The IEBC had delivered ballot boxes to the school that will be used as the constituency tallying centre.

The IEBC cleared 27 ward rep and six parliamentary candidates in Rangwe constituency, which has 125 polling stations.

"All the candidates are on the campaign trail and we expect them to abide by the electoral code of conduct," Mr Barasa said.

All systems go

The IEBC on Wednesday trained presiding officers who would later offer the same knowledge to clerks for polling centres.

Security officers, led by sub-county security committee chairperson Alfet Jilo, assured voters in Rangwe that police were on high alert to address any violence.

Ms Jilo, the Rangwe deputy county commissioner, said police had increased vigilance in the sub-county.

"We are prepared for any eventuality. Our officers are on the ground and have increased patrols," she said.

Other constituencies are expected to start receiving election materials during the week.

County IEBC manager Fredrick Apopa said the commission expects to deliver election materials to all eight constituencies by Sunday.