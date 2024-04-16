Homa Bay plans second marathon in bid to save endangered Roan antelope

The Homa Bay County Government and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have stepped up efforts to save the endangered Roan antelope from extinction.

They have organised the second edition of the Roan Antelope Half Marathon to create awareness about the antelope and promote conservation efforts.

Roan antelopes are only found in Ruma National Park in Homa Bay County.

According to KWS records, there were only 12 Roan antelopes in Ruma National Park as of 2020.

Poaching, wildfire, predation, drought and disease are the factors causing the sharp drop in numbers.

The rapidly decreasing population across the globe is a concern to conservationists, animal rights activists and animal lovers.

Ruma National Park in Homa Bay County on April 16,2024. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Homa Bay County Executive Committee Member for Trade Polycap Okombo said: "We have several tourism attraction sites in the county but the most unique one is the national park because of its features. We are therefore doing all we can to ensure it is well known globally."

Before the 2023 half marathon, little was known about the Ruma National Park.

According to the tourism department, at least 1,500 people visited the park every year before last year.

"But after the marathon, this number increased to 3,000 in a month,” Mr Okombo said.

Proceeds from the half marathon will improve the park and protect and conserve the Roan antelope.

Mr Okombo said the county government expects at least 5,000 participants, up from 2,000 who attended the last event.

The race entry fees are Sh1,000 for fun runners and Sh1,500 for professional athletes.

"We’ve got positive responses from business operators in the hospitality industry owing to the high number of guests who sought for services from them including accommodation and food. With additional guests this year we would have opened up the county for investment opportunities in tourism."

Homa Bay plans second marathon in race to save endangered Roan antelope

KWS created a Roan Antelope Sanctuary in the park in 2021 with the support of corporate organisations like Safaricom Foundation.

The sanctuary is secure and keeps the animals safe from predators and poachers.

It is around the 5.6-square-kilometre sanctuary where the half marathon will be held.

"We want participants in the race to see the animals as they run around the park," he said.

Some of the top runners will share Sh1.25 million, which the county government has put as the prize money for the winner.

Mr Okombo said winners in the men's and women's categories will each pocket Sh250,000.

Runners-up in the two categories will get Sh100,000 each.

"Elite athletes should therefore take advantage of the opportunity," Okombo said.

During the two-day event, a Luo cultural festival will also go down.

Mr Okombo said participants will sail across the lake from Homa Bay town to Mbita before moving to Ruma National Park.

"Everyone will have an opportunity to watch animals on the first day. We will also share information about our culture including history, cuisine, traditions, songs and dances."

Mr Okombo told investors to use the opportunity to develop an eco-lodge at Ruma National Park, where tourists will visit.