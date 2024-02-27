Homa Bay to host 2025 Mashujaa Day celebrations at Raila Odinga Stadium, says Ruto

Homa Bay will host the Mashujaa Day celebrations in 2025, President William Ruto has said.

The Head of State said the county will host the national holiday at Raila Odinga Stadium.

The announcement came after Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga asked the President to consider her county to host a national holiday.

Ms Wanga was hosting the President at Tom Mboya University during the county's second International Investment Conference on Tuesday.

She said Homa Bay has a modern stadium that is currently being used to host the Kenya Premier League sports tournament.

"Kindly consider Homa Bay as the next venue for a national holiday. We have a facility where large gatherings can take place," Ms Wanga said.

She did not specify which national celebrations she would like to see hosted in her county, but President Ruto said he would attend the 2025 Mashujaa Day celebrations in Homa Bay.

"God willing, I will be here next year to launch a project and attend Mashujaa Day celebrations," Dr Ruto said.

In different counties

The government has a system whereby national celebrations are held in different counties each year.

Kisumu and Kisii are the only counties in Nyanza where such celebrations have been held.

This will be the first time that Homa Bay will host a national celebration.

The county has a stadium that can accommodate at least 5,000 people in the main pavilion.

It has been named after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Plans are underway to expand the seating area around it to accommodate more people.

Ms Wanga is counting on support from the national government to improve her county's economic conditions.

This will also help the county achieve its goal of hosting some of the matches of the African Cup of Nations in 2027.

Ms Wanga said she is bidding to host the continental matches.

Some of the facilities at the stadium include an air quality monitor that shows whether or not the air around the stadium is clean.