Homa Bay farmers fear armyworms could cause food shortages

Armyworms have invaded farms in Homa Bay County, sending shockwaves across the region.

The worms have destroyed food crops that most farmers depend on to earn an income.

Concern is now rising that the pests will plunge Homa Bay into a food crisis that could lead to starvation.

Tens of farmers have reported seeing the worms on their farms.

Among those affected are farmers in Rangwe and Rachuonyo South sub-counties whose maize and sorghum have been eaten by the destructive insects.

County agriculture officers established that the worms are spreading quickly.

Ms Angelina Odipo, a farmer in Gul Kagembe village, Rangwe, said the worms destroyed crops that she had recently planted.

She said she had spent a lot of money to purchase farm inputs and was counting losses.

The farmer had grown maize and sorghum on seven acres.

"Not a single space on the farm has been spared. This is after I used more than 300kg of fertiliser during planning," Ms Odipo said.

Facing starvation

Affected farmers asked the government to help control the worms so as to save families from starvation and poverty.

Other than food crops, the warms have also damaged cash crops.

In Kobala village, Rachuonyo South, dairy farmers reported that the worms had invaded Napier grass.

Ms Dorine Omayi said the worms left her land bare, with all vegetation eaten.

"They spread quickly as they cause destruction,” she said.

Homa Bay Director of Agriculture Charles Nyayiera, who visited some of the farms, said the devolved unit had started distributing insecticides to farmers to control the spread of the worms.

Mr Nyayiera directed agriculture extension officers to take stock and report affected areas for urgent intervention.