Gang on the rampage murders boda boda rider

The gruesome murder of a 32-year-old boda boda rider in Lala village on July 13 has left residents of Arujo Ward in fear after similar crimes were reported in various parts of Homa Bay County in recent months.

Boda Boda rider Joseph Nyambok was attacked and killed by a mysterious gang that poured a flammable liquid on him before setting his body on fire.

He died a day later while receiving treatment at the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Nyambok suffered burns to his body, which had also affected his sight.

A teenage girl living in the home was also defiled as the family begged the gang to show mercy.

In the space of two months, gangsters have invaded two houses in Arujo, leaving families injured.

Similar attacks have been reported in other parts of the county, including Rangwe in April, where residents killed two suspects and burnt down their houses.

This has left residents living in fear of further attacks.

Nyambok's wife, Ms Violet Adhiambo, said her family was asleep when the criminals stormed their house.

No one has established how they gained access to the house, which Ms Adhiambo said was locked.

"I woke up when they were already attacking my husband. It was the commotion that woke me up," she said.

At first, the rider tried to defend himself by hitting back at the attackers.

However, their numbers gave them the upper hand as they overpowered him and pinned him down.

Defend himself

His pleas to the gang not to harm him were to no avail.

He was beaten every time he tried to defend himself.

During the attack, the widow said she was told not to look at what the criminals were doing.

However, could hear what they were saying.

According to Ms Adhiambo, the criminals demanded that her husband give them his M-Pesa Personal Identification Number (Pin).

She said Nyambok did not act quickly enough to answer the men's questions.

"He was giving wrong answers and each time he replied, he would be hit with an object. Perhaps he got confused after being hit on the head," Ms Adhiambo said.

Fearful of being killed, the woman begged her husband to give up his pin so that the family would be spared.

When some of the criminals noticed that the woman was being cooperative, they turned to her.

Ms Adhiambo said she was also asked to give up her M-Pesa pin.

"Unfortunately, I had no money on my phone. They decided to let me go," she said.

M-Pesa pin

The widow said one member of the gang went to the children to ask if they knew their father's M-Pesa pin.

One of the criminals defiled the teenage girl, as the couple was pleading with other gang members.

Her ordeal was only discovered after the gang had left. “She told me to take her to hospital after the gang had gone. She told me she was defiled as I was trying to negotiate with the suspects,” Ms Adhiambo said.

When it appeared they would not get Nyambok's Pin, the gang took clothes from a box and threw them on her husband.

They then poured an unknown substance on the clothes and set them on fire. Ms Adhiambo said it could have been petrol or another highly flammable liquid.

The men left as the fire raged.

They also cut off the electricity to the house, leaving the family in the dark.

Miraculously, Nyambok regained some energy and was able to stand up and run to safety.

Ms Adhiambo said she poured water on him because the fire had started to burn him.

Family called for help

"He lost his eyesight during the attack. He could not see where he was going because he kept bumping into things in the house," she said.

The family called for help.

Ms Adhiambo sent her children to her in-laws, who live nearby, for help.

Another child was sent to the home of Principal Chief Joshua Ochogo, who arrived at the scene in his car and took Nyambok to hospital, where he died.

The family said police came to the scene the following day to collect samples for forensic analysis.

Ms Adhiambo said they had received no communication from investigators.

Mr Dickson Orimba, a cousin of the deceased, said they want the police to arrest suspects before Nyambok is buried.

He said the family was still traumatised by the incident and should be given psychosocial support.

"The deceased was the breadwinner of his family. His death has caused a huge economic setback to the family," said Mr Orimba.

Homa Bay Boda Boda Association chairman Ken Dede said Nyambok was an official of the association.

He called on police in the area to speed up investigations, arrest suspects and bring them to court.

Mr Dede expressed concern over several cases of attacks on boda boda riders in the area.

"Most of the attacks on riders happen on the road. We are still puzzled as to why Nyambok was attacked, but we hope his family will get justice," he said.

Mr Ochogo said the matter had been reported to the police.

"They only took two mobile phones," Mr Ochogo said.

Homa Bay Sub-County Police Commander Peter Maluki said investigations into the incident were ongoing.