Family demands justice after body of missing man found in sewer line five days later

Police in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County are investigating an incident where the body of a scrap metal dealer, who had gone missing for five days was found in a sewer line that directs waste from a sugar milling plant in South Kanyikela location.

The body of the 40-year-old man identified as Mr Linsey Ochieng was partly decomposed when it was discovered near Sukari Industries Limited.

The man is reported to have gone missing on September 25, 2023. Ochieng left home at Ligodho Village in West Kanyadoto location without communicating to anyone.

His father John Adika said they became worried when he failed to return home.

"We became worried and started looking for him. He was not seen until Saturday when his body was found in a sewer line," he said.

According to the family, the man could have been murdered.

Mr Adika said the body of his son had bruises on the head suggesting that he was hit with a blunt object.

“A physical examination of the body clearly shows that he sustained some serious injuries on his head before he died," he said.

"My son's death is a serious setback to us since he was the sole breadwinner of his family. He had two wives and seven children," said Mr Adika.

The father wants the police to conduct a speedy investigation into the incident and bring whoever is behind his son's death to book.

Ndhiwa Sub-county Police Commander Paul Rioba said the body was partly decomposed, making it difficult to ascertain whether Ochieng was killed or not.