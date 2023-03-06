Date with destiny, Governor Wanga to know fate tomorrow

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga will know her fate tomorrow when the High Court will deliver judgment on whether she was elected validly or not.

Ms Wanga had her August 9 election victory challenged by former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, who believes he won.

His main prayer is for the court to nullify the election of Ms Wanga.

Both the former governor and his competitor together with their supporters are anxiously waiting for the judgment.

Depending on the outcome of the court, either team has the freedom to challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal in Kisumu.

The judgment will be delivered exactly six months after the petition was filed.

Ms Wanga has been in office for 193 days and has maintained that she won the election fairly after vigorous campaigns.

She also believes she will serve the county for 10 years with a dream of making Homa Bay a leading county in development and investment opportunities.

Dr Kidero believes his victory was stolen and election results were allegedly altered.

Justice Roselyne Aburili, who was assigned by Chief Justice Martha Koome to hear and determine the petition, had announced that she would give her judgment on March 7 virtually.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced Ms Wanga as the winner of the August 9 election with 244,559 votes.

Dr Kidero was second with 154,182 votes.

But the former city boss and his running mate Elijah Kodo believe the election was rigged in favour of his competitors, whom they accused of using violence and intimidation during campaigns.

According to Dr Kidero, the electoral process was not fair for all candidates.

In his petition, the ex-governor claimed that the election was marred with massive irregularities, voter bribery, swapping of results, voter suppression and voter manipulation that lowered its integrity.

This, he said, was made possible when his competitor allegedly sponsored violence.

Ms Wanga, however dismissed these allegations, saying the petitioner cannot prove his case.

During her testimony before the judge, the governor asked the court to dismiss the petition.

Her lawyers include Mr Charles Kanjama, Mr Fredrick Orego, Mr Jackson Awele, and Mr Andrew Muma.

Dr Kidero's legal team is led by Senior Counsel Julie Soweto, Mr Samuel Aduda, Mr Okweh Achiando and Mr Kevin Oriri.