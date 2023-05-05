7 mourners dead after bus overturns, lands in ditch in Homa Bay

Seven mourners died on Friday when the bus they were travelling in landed in a ditch along Homa Bay - Kendu Bay road.

A report from Kenya Bay Police Station said the accident occurred at the Pala junction at about 11.30am, when the driver lost control of the bus.

The accident took place just before the mourners from Nyakach in Kisumu County reached their final destination, following a funeral in West Karachuonyo.

The report said the unidentified motorist had been trying to negotiate a corner at the Kanyadhiang area when the bus belonging to ACK Guu Secondary School overturned and landed in a ditch.

Members of the public surround the wreckage of a bus that was landed in a ditch along Homa Bay - Kendu Bay road on May 5, 2023, leaving seven people dead. Photo credit: Courtesy

Mr Kenneth Kaunda, a witness, said a lorry driver transporting sand caused confusion when he approached the junction.

“Instead of stopping and letting the other driver pass, he moved past the bus and created confusion in the process," he said, adding the lorry driver escaped after the accident.

Police rescued 32 of the 39 passengers who were in the vehicle. Also injured were boda boda riders parked under a shed.

Rachuonyo North Sub-county Police Commander Lydia Parteiyie said the injured were taken to various hospitals, including the Kendu Bay Sub-county Hospital, and the bodies to Gendia Mission Hospital mortuary.