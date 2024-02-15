Retired teacher in Homa Bay on the run after allegedly sodomising seven-year-old

A retired teacher in Rachuonyo North in Homa Bay County is on the run after he was accused of repeatedly sodomising a seven-year-old child.

The suspect fled his home in Kakdhimu West location after the grade three child reported the matter to his mother who later informed the authorities.

The police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Rachuonyo North Police Commander Lydia Partiyie said the minor and his mother, who is a widow, have already recorded a statement.

The child also filed in a P3 form which will be used as part of the evidence to be presented in court.

"He (the teacher) is still at large but officers are trailing him," Ms Partiyie said.

According to area chief, Margaret Ager, the boy reported to his mother that he had been sexually violated by the suspect who later warned him against reporting the incident.

"The child claims he was sodomised multiple times by the suspect before he finally reported the matter to his mother," Ms Ager said.

The latest molestation allegedly happened on Tuesday.

According to the mother, the suspect lured the minor into his house by giving him Sh10.

Ms Ager said the matter was first reported to an assistant chief before it was escalated to her office and finally to the police.

A medical examination report indicates that the minor was sodomised and was in pain. It is part of what authorities are planning to use to prosecute the suspect when he is finally arrested.

Ms Ager said the suspect may have also violated other children in the location who have not come forward to report.