Government allocates Sh100m to rebuild schools in banditry-hit North Rift

The national government has allocated Sh100 million from its supplementary budget to rebuild schools that have either been vandalised or torched in the banditry-hit North Rift region.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu who in Turkana on Tuesday asked members of Parliament in all affected constituencies to identify qualified contractors across Turkana, Baringo, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, and Samburu, which have been classified as dangerous and disturbed zones, so that the projects are implemented.

"We want all schools that were destroyed by bandits to be rebuilt in time so that our children can continue with their education," Mr Machogu said during a relief food distribution at Naotin in Turkana Central Sub County.

The CS was accompanied by his East African Community, Asals, and Regional Development counterpart Rebecca Miano to assess the national government’s drought intervention measures.

Some of the schools in Turkana South Sub County that were destroyed by bandits are Kaakong, Nakuse, and Lokwar primary schools.

In Baringo county, affected are Rugus, Ng'elecha, Arabal, Kasiela, Kapindasum primary schools in Baringo South and Chepkesin and Kamwetio Primary schools in Baringo North.

The Education CS said a school in the village that was also destroyed by flash floods will be moved to higher ground, with funds from the National Government Constituency Development Fund and the Ministry of Education, promising the construction of an ultra-modern school with a fully equipped laboratory.

Food supplies

As part of government measures to ensure food is accessible to all people affected by drought, next week, all schools will have enough supplies of food under the school feeding programme.

"As a ministry, we have enough funds to buy adequate food for every school from next week. All schools will have received the food through proper coordination between county directors of education and county commissioners," Mr Machogu said.

Ms Miano said that the government had stepped up measures to ensure that no Kenyan dies of hunger. "We don't want to lose anyone for lack of food that is why we are distributing relief food to all hunger-stricken residents as well as investing in water supply for affected villages," she said.