Sh1 billion bridge on the verge of going down the drain

Travellers relying on the Masalani Bridge, which connects Garissa County to Tana River County are fretting over the pathetic state of the Sh1.1 billion structure that is on the verge of buckling.

According to locals, River Tana has been gnawing the bridge since the onset of heavy rains that caused flooding last year, and the situation has been made worse with strong winds that are weakening it further.





Masalani bridge, which connects Garissa to Tana River, slowly eaten away by erosion.

“During flooding the rainwater destroyed a huge part of the bridge. It was difficult to notice until the water subsided a few months ago, now the strong winds are finishing the remaining bit,” said Daud Abas, a resident.

Mr Abas said while the water is eroding the bridge from the inside, the wind is blowing away the flanks in inches every day.

The guard rail is slowly falling into the water, while the foundation of the bridge is exposed to erosion putting at peril the lives of commuters.

Heavy commercial trucks can no longer use the bridge and must now hand over the cargo to small vehicles and motorbikes for the rest of the trip.

Earlier this week, residents reported a near-fatal incident involving a truck carrying security officers.

“The truck almost fell into the river. The weight and its tremor caused some rocks to fall into the water. The officers had to alight to allow the truck to cross,” said Fatuma Hiribae.

With expected heavy rains this month according to the Kenya Meteorological Department, residents from both sides fear that the collapse of the bridge could be a matter of days.

This, they note, will result in a humanitarian crisis, as Majengo and Masalani areas, which depend on the road for transport and trade will be cut off.

“This is the closest access to Masalani and tens of thousands depend on this road for a living. The other route through Ijara is risky due to al-Shabaab, we may be forced to use canoes after the long rains because there won't be a bridge,” said Minority Leader of the Tana River County Assembly Hamid Babusa.

Residents are calling on the government to intervene and mend the section before onset of the long rains.

The Masalani Bridge has a span of 135 metres with a centre span of 92 metres.

The Nation observed that over 20 metres at the centre have been affected as a result of erosion hence putting the safety of the bridge in question.

Nearly half of the walls of the bridge have been eroded and locals are avoiding the section during strong winds.

The Sh1.1 billion bridge was commissioned in 2007 by then-president Kibaki to serve residents.

Floods have, however, been the bridge's threat, with efforts by residents to fix it with rocks and wire mesh bearing no fruit.

Last month, a team from the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) inspected the bridge as part of an ongoing assessment of infrastructure that was damaged by floods across the country, before kicking off repair works.