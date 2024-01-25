Garissa water company boss arrested over forged academic certificate

Garissa Water and Sewerage Company's Managing Director, Dolal Mohamed Mohamud, has been arrested on suspicion of falsifying an academic certificate.

Mr Mohamud was arrested on Thursday afternoon by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

According to the anti-graft agency, Mr Mohamud is suspected to have forged his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Certificate to secure university admission.

The arrest has been confirmed by the commission's Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi who said that the suspect scored Grade D in KCSE but forged a certificate that indicated he scored a Grade C+.

Mr Mohamud is alleged to have used the falsified certificate to secure admission at the University of Nairobi.

Mr Ngumbi said the commission will recover all the salaries and benefits that Mr Mohamud has earned based on his invalid academic qualifications acquired using the fake certificate.

Mr Mohamud is being held at Garissa Police Station pending arraignment in court on Friday.