Call for peace between camel herders and farmers in Kitui

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama has dispatched a team of elders to help end clashes between camel herders’ ad Kitui County residents.

This follows tension between the pastoralists and farmers in Malalani, Mwingi sub-county following the killing of two people and destruction of properties.

Mr Jama said the elders who were accompanied by security personnel were to help end the skirmishes.

Also involved in the mediation are North Eastern Regional Commissioner James Kianda, Eastern Regional Commissioner Evans Achoki, Kitui County Commissioner Mbogai Rioba, Garissa County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich and other senior security heads from Kitui and Garissa counties.

During meeting between the elders from Garissa and their Kitui counterparts, they resolved that the conflict be immediately stopped.

The herders and farmers were further called upon to stop fighting over water and pasture.

The leaders vouched for peaceful co-existence between the herders and locals as they shared the little available resources.

Mr Achoki put politicians on notice over incitements warning that the security team will deal ruthlessly with any act of lawlessness.

“We will do all that is within our powers to ensure there is peace in our counties. We will deal with any lawlessness with full force of the law,” said Mr Achoki.

Mr Achoki added that the herders should seek permission to graze their camels in the area.

He added the meeting between locals and the herders agreed that the herders will drive the camels out of the farms within 10 days.

Mr Kianda called on the communities to set aside their differences.

Mzee Dubat Ali Amey emphasized on the need for peaceful co-existence between the communities.

He urged the communities to stop fighting and focus on the drought ravaging the region.