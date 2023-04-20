Four counties yet to pay doctors - KMPDU

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) says four counties are yet to pay their doctors.

Last week, KMPDU announced that medical practitioners in 12 counties would down their tools from April 19, 2023, due to non-payment of their salaries and remittance of statutory deductions.

However, eight have since paid up.

Speaking to Nation.Africa on phone, Dr Davji Atellah, Secretary General of the KMPDU, said, "The counties either style up or ship out! We just need the salaries paid."

Counties that have not yet paid include Vihiga, Kisumu, Bomet and Nyamira counties.

Dr Atellah was speaking from western Kenya where together with other union leaders met doctors from Vihiga and Kakamega counties.

During the meeting, the doctors resolved to push back against salary delays and unfair labour practices.

They also discussed how to organise their structural power by recruiting more members, including doctors on contracts who continue to suffer from undignifying contracts.

Dr Atellah said the remaining counties have until the end of the week to fulfil their promise.

"There is no amount of intimidation that the counties will try to use to sort out the results of the workers to get their rights. It is the responsibility of the county government to pay their workers and take care of them," he said.

He said members from various health unions said they were unable to meet their daily needs and were therefore unable to report to work.

"Doctors are unable to meet their daily needs, including transportation, food, and accommodation,” he said.

Last week, when they announced downing their tools, the unions clarified that the letter was not a strike notice.