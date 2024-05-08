Floods: Interior CS Kithure Kindiki orders Kijabe families to be evicted

Kijabe railway line residents who defied Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s directive to vacate the area by 6pm on Tuesday will today be forcefully evicted.

On Tuesday, the CS visited Ruiru village and ordered the immediate evacuation of more than 200 families.

“Those living downstream must also vacate their residences immediately. Those who fail to move out will be evacuated for their safety. I led a security team that toured the area ... and we noticed more water is building up along the Kijabe railway that can cause another catastrophe,” said Prof Kindiki.

The raging waters of the Kijabe Hills that killed at least 46 people. Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

He also called for urgent structural repairs and drainage of tunnels along the Kijabe railway line to avert loss of lives. The CS directed the Kiambu and Nakuru security intelligence committees to evacuate all persons likely to be on the path of storm water. He assured those affected by the directive that they will be assisted to find temporary shelter until the area is declared safe.

Meanwhile, deaths, destruction and fears of a looming humanitarian crisis in displacement camps that are sheltering victims of floods continue to haunt the nation as the rains continue pounding many parts of the country.

Six people died in separate incidents of drowning across the North Rift region, while in Kilifi, a diarrhoea outbreak at a displacement camp has raised concern.

Three people died in floods in Trans Nzoia County, while in Turkana, Deputy Governor John Erus confirmed that three people have died, 1,381 livestock lost and over 1,400 people displaced by floods.

A 27-year-old man was swept away by raging waters in Kapkarwa in Trans Nzoia East while trying to cross a swollen river using a motorbike. In another incident, a 24-year-old employee of Tisaini farm drowned on Sunday evening in a waterfall at the farm. And in Kiminini, police on Monday morning retrieved the body of a 35-year-old woman from a river in Wamuini village.

The Kenya Red Cross and Trans Nzoia County government are also relocating 46 families displaced by floods in Mukuyuni area.

“Some of the dams in the region including Turkwel, Chebara, and Usalama among others are almost overflowing, posing danger to the neighbouring communities,” saidthe head of Kenya Red Cross in North Rift region, Oscar Okumu.

Hundreds of families in the North Rift region are also at risk of being displaced by landslides while scores of others have already been rendered homeless by floods and are in urgent need of relief supplies.

Aftermath of Kijabe Dam burst in Kamuchiri Village, Mai Mahiu

In Kisumu County, thousands of acres of crop were flooded. In a recent flood update, Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o revealed that over 1,700 acres of crop had been destroyed. He added that over 2,000 heads of livestock had been swept away.

Banned fishing





In West Pokot County, the Kerio Valley Development Authority has banned fishing at Turkwel Dam amid fears of overflowing. Managing Director Sammy Naporos and West Pokot Sub County Deputy County Commissioner Wycliffe Munanda said the dam was experiencing strong waves at night, which could cause loss of lives and damage to boats.

County disaster management executive Martin Lotee called on residents of landslide-prone areas like Sonday, Parua and Muino Kopro areas to take caution.

In Embu, some 100 families have fled their homes in Githecu village after water from Masinga dam swept through their homes and farms. Some of those affected are camping at Njeru Primary School.

“We have lost almost everything to the floods,” said Ms Monica Waruguru.

“Our crops, water pumps, water pipes, food and personal items have been washed away by floods,” said Ms Jane Muriithi.

And in Galole constituency, Tana River County, a section of residents defied orders to move to camps.

Sympathies

Following the devastation caused by the floods, King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom yesterday sent a message to President William Ruto expressing their sympathies.

In his message, the monarch rooted for global efforts to tackle and adapt to climate change as he expressed sorrow over the rise in fatalities and disruption of livelihoods.

“Mr President, it was with great concern that my wife and I learnt recently of the terrible flooding that has ravaged Kenya and the region, and which continues to impact so many of your people. We can only begin to imagine the anguish of those who have lost loved ones and seen their livelihoods devastated,” his statement read in part.

Aftermath of Kijabe Dam burst incident in Kamuchiri Village in Mai Mahiu

“Our thoughts are also with those emergency workers and others who are working long hours to support those who have been so dreadfully affected,” he added.