Flooding fears in Lamu, Tana River as Seven Forks dams overflow

Panic has gripped residents of Tana River and Lamu counties following the government's announcement of a breach in the Seven Forks dam, which usually causes flooding in the two counties.

Residents in the lower areas of Tana River County have started migrating from the flood-prone areas just two months after returning.

Dozens have since taken refuge in their neighbours' houses as they watch the rising water levels in the Tana River.

Commuters on the Lamu-Witu-Garsen route were forced to use a canoe to cross a flooded section of the road at Gamba in December 2023. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

"We don't know where to go from here, the county government has not shown us a place to go so that we don't get stranded again, we are in distress," said Khadija Mavuna, a resident of Laza Mwembeni.

According to Ms Mwavuna, her family has never settled since the devastation caused by El Niño, hence the need for the government to allocate them safer land.

According to a release from the National Disaster Management Centre, the Seven Forks Dams are almost overflowing due to heavy rains from Mt Kenya, Aberdares and Nyambene Hills.

"This has caused a rapid rise in the water levels in the dams, posing a potential threat to life and property," the statement read in part.

Residents of Tana River, Garissa and Lamu living in low-lying areas have been advised to move to higher ground ahead of the impending floods that are expected to hit the regions.

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana has appealed to residents who have returned to flood-prone areas to return to available camps.

"We are back to the same gospel - the gospel according to the government authorities is 'move to higher ground, floods are here' while the gospel according to the county government is 'settle higher, floods will always be there'," he said.

He has called on government agencies to support the county administration in its long-term plans to relocate people from the lower areas.

According to Governor Godhana, the administration has identified elevated areas to be called eco-villages and will require infrastructural support in the respective areas to realise the vision.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Highways Authority has closed the Nairobi-Garissa Highway (A3) due to flooding in the Mororo area between Madogo and the Tana River Bridge.

According to KenHa, the flooding has now affected one lane of the road, posing a high safety risk to road users.

KenHa's statement has sent shockwaves across the North Eastern region, as it cuts the region off from all supplies and could lead to a humanitarian crisis.

In Lamu, Acting County Commissioner Charles Kitheka confirmed that his office had received the emergency flood notification.

Mr Kitheka therefore urged the people of Lamu, especially those in Lamu West Sub-County, which borders the Tana River and is prone to flooding, to be on high alert and to fully comply with the flood emergency warning issued.

Mr Kitheka reiterated the need for residents in all affected areas to move to safer places, noting that the government was already closely monitoring the situation for necessary mitigation measures.

"Citizens should also take advantage of the ongoing registration for the mass distribution of mosquito nets in the district to protect themselves from malaria and other diseases such as dengue fever. The Disaster Operations Centre and the Red Cross will be activated in case of any eventuality," said Mr Kitheka.

With the flood alert, there are fears among commuters that Lamu County will once again be plunged into travel frustration as such floods have always ended up washing away or sweeping away sections of the Lamu-Witu-Garsen Highway, especially the notorious Gamba section.

Between 2 and 21 December, commuters plying the Lamu-Witu-Garsen route were dealt a blow when floods washed away several sections of the road between Gamba and Nyongoro.

For more than three weeks, passengers travelling from Mombasa to Lamu and vice versa were forced to pay Sh400 for boat rides to cross the flooded Gamba-Nyongoro section of the Lamu-Witu-Garsen route.

Vehicles were unable to cross the cut-off sections, so boats were used to do so.

"We are worried that transport will be paralysed again, similar to what happened in December last year. We suffered and we don't want a repeat of that situation. Something has to be done," said Mr Said Swaleh, a daily commuter on the route.