Fear of fare hikes in Mt Kenya region as fuel shortage bites

An acute shortage of fuel has hit several counties in the Mt Kenya region, with motorists complaining that reserves of the commodity are fast diminishing and residents expressing fears that operators of public service vehicles are likely to hike fares to various destinations.

The shortage has been reported in Embu, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyeri, Meru, Laikipia, Isiolo, Wajir and Mandera counties.

Motorists queue for fuel at a filling station in Kutus town, Kirinyaga County on April 3, 2022. Residents called on the government to intervene and end the biting shortage. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

A survey by the Nation in these regions established that most of the petrol stations do not have the essential commodity, with motorists saying they had gone without fuel for the past three days.

They said traders are selling one little of petrol at Sh200 up from Sh137.

"Traders are taking advantage of the shortage to exploit us," a motorist said in Kirinyaga.

Boda boda riders wait to fuel at a filling station in Kutus town, Kirinyaga County on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

Call for government to intervene

The consumers appealed to the government to intervene and end the fuel crisis which has adversely affected their businesses.

In Murang’a and its environs, transport was paralysed due to an acute shortage of the commodity.

In Nyeri, a spot check on Sunday showed huge traffic snarl up on the Nyeri-Nairobi highway as motorists waited for their turn to fuel their cars.

There was also rationing at some filling stations in a bid to ensure that all motorists got a share of the much sought after commodity.

Motorists and boda boda riders queue for fuel at a filling station in Meru town on April 1, 2022. The town has also been hit by fuel shortage. Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

Vehicles grounded

Ms Mary Wambui, a taxi driver, said while some operators had grounded their vehicles, others restricted themselves to short distance trips.

"The entire day yesterday I couldn't go far from town because I am not sure I'll get fuel," she said.

She stated that they have been limited to fuel for a maximum of Sh3,000, which is quite little.

"Because of the traffic snarl up, I'm finding that a lot of the fuel is consumed on the road even before I reach my destination and customers don't want to pay more," she added.

Another motorist, Mr Migwi Munene, said that the government should hasten to resolve the fuel crisis, adding that fuel depots need to be devolved.

"The crisis is terrible; one feels restricted as you can't travel to where you want as you are afraid of running out of fuel and getting stuck in the middle of nowhere," he said.

Motorists and boda riders wait for fuel at a filling station in Kutus town, Kirinyaga County on April 3, 2022 as an acute shortage hits the region. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

Fuel from Ethiopia, Somalia

In Lafey and Elwak towns in Mandera County, motorists resorted to sourcing for fuel from Somalia while the towns of Takaba and Banisa are being supplied from Ethiopia.

Fuel from both countries is cheaper compared to Kenya, with a litre of super petrol from Somalia going for Sh128 while the same from Ethiopia goes for Sh125.

Most motorists prefer fuel from Somalia, claiming it is not adulterated unlike the fuel from Ethiopia.

"Fuel from Mombasa is going for Sh136 and it is not even in supply at the moment," Mr Hassan Ahmed, a taxi operator said.

Long queues of motorists at filling stations were witnessed in Wajir town on Friday and Saturday due to the shortage.

"There is no fuel in Wajir town and most vehicles are grounded," said Mr Ali Mohamed,” a resident.

Both Mandera and Wajir rely on supply delivered by road but no tankers have arrived in the towns over the past few days.



