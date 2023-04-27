Woman 64, hacked to death inside her house in Embu

Residents of Nyaagari village in Embu County are reeling in shock after a woman was found hacked to death inside her house.

The deceased, 64-year-old Grace Warui, had deep cuts on the head and other parts of her body, indicating that she was brutally murdered.

Neighbours stumbled upon her body on Wednesday evening and reported the matter to police.

Moments later, the police drove to the scene and removed the body to Embu Referral Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.

According to the neighbours, they suspected that something was amiss when they failed to see Ms Warui for two days and decided to check on her.

"When we didn't see her on Monday and Tuesday, we went to her home and found the door to her house wide open. When we checked inside, we found her lying in a pool of blood," one of the neighbours said.

The neighbours said they were still shocked following what happened to Ms Warui whom they described as humble and friendly.

Equally baffled are family members of the deceased who were away from home when the gruesome murder took place.

"I was in Meru when I was informed that she was no more," said Mr Dennis Mwenda, the son to the deceased.

Mr Mwenda said it was likely her mother was eliminated due to a land dispute.

"My mother was embroiled in a boundary dispute with some people who claimed that she had encroached on their land, those people should be investigated," said Mr Mwenda.

Another family member, Mr Njeru Wangari, said he was at home when he received report of the murder.

"When I learnt of the fatal attack, I rushed to the scene and I found scores of people surrounding the scene," said Mr Wangari.

Embu East Sub-county police boss, Mr Emmanuel Okanda said the matter was being treated as murder.

"Sharp weapons which we have recovered at the scene were used to take away the life of the woman and we have commenced investigations to establish those behind the heinous act," said Mr Okanda.

He said residents should engage in a dialogue when they differ on various issues instead of killing one another.