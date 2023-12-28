Tragedy as 10-year-old schoolboy drowns in dam

A village in Embu County has been left in shock after a 10-year-old schoolboy drowned in a dam on Wednesday.

The deceased, Joshua Mutugi, was playing with four friends near the dam in Witwa village on December 27 when he slipped and plunged into the dam.

According to witnesses, the boy was trying to retrieve one of his friend's sandal which had fallen into the when tragedy struck.

Efforts by area residents to rescue the boy bore no fruits.

Police acting on information from the public rushed to the scene and retrieved the minor's body and took it to Siakogo Hospital mortuary.

The boy's relatives wept uncontrollably as the body was being ferried to the morgue.

The boy's father's Nicholas Kariuki said he learnt of his son's demise with great shock.

Mbeere North police boss Eric Yego said investigations into the incident had been launched.