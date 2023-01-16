Suspect in murder of 7 family members in Embu arson attack to be held further

A magistrate court at Runyejes on Monday allowed police to hold for 14 more days a man accused of arson attack at Ngimari village in Embu County, which left seven members of the same family dead.

This followed an application by the investigation officer Samuel Onyamasi who sought to be given more days to complete investigation.

" I need more time to carry out and complete nvestigation into this matter before the suspect is charged," he said.

Also read: Suspect linked to murder of seven in Embu arson arrested in Kakamega The suspect, Mr Boaz Wanjala who was not represented by a lawyer did not oppose the application by Mr Onyamasi.

"I have no objection to the application, it is okay with me," he told the Senior Principal Magistrate Josphat Gichimu.

The magistrate ordered that the suspect be locked up at Itabua Police Station until January 27 when the case will be mentioned.

Mr Wanjala allegedly torched a house "by mistake" killing all the family members. Among those whpo died in the night fire attack was a Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidate.

The seven were laid to rest in the same grave during a sorrowful funeral which attracted several local leaders.

It is believed that the suspect had disagreed with his wife who fled her matrimonial home and later got remarried by another man from Embu County.

The couple had two children together before they separated.

After learning that the woman had remarried, the suspect allegedly sent a text message, threatening to set her house on fire.