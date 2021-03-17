Standoff as Tarda seeks to evict residents from Masinga, Kiambere dams land

Residents in Embu County have vowed to resist eviction by the Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (Tarda), which has accused them of trespassing on its land.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Scores of Mbeere residents in Embu County have vowed to resist eviction by the Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (Tarda), which has accused them of trespassing on its land.

