Mbeere residents face starvation due to biting drought, MP says

At least 200,000 residents in Mbeere constituency, Embu County, are facing starvation due to a biting drought, the area MP says.

All crops including maize, a staple for most of them, dried up before maturing following a prolonged dry spell, leaving residents without food.

The most affected areas are Kiambeere, Makima, Mwea and Mavuria villages, where residents are struggling to survive.

The situation is serious as residents did not harvest anything in two seasons, said MP Geoffrey King'ang'i.

"In the last season, the rains failed and all the crops were wiped out by the scorching sun. This season, the situation is the same and something urgent should be done to save the lives of my people," said Mr King'ang'i.

He appealed to the government to provide relief food to residents, “who have turned into beggars to survive”.

"Due to crop failure, residents didn't harvest anything and they should be assisted before they perish," said Mr King'ang'i.

"The residents are complaining of hunger and they need food urgently," he said.

The MP said even water pans had dried up and residents and their animals have no drinking water.

Mr King'ang'i said it was wrong that government officials had not gone to the area to assess the situation.

"The officials have not even contacted me to know what is happening in this area," he said.

The MP expressed fears that children might start dropping out of school due to starvation.

The lawmaker urged the government to start school feeding programmes so that children can continue with their education.

John Kithu, a resident, said most locals could not afford two meals a day.