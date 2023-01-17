Government to build world class stadium in Embu to host Madaraka Day fete

The government will pump millions of shillings into upgrading Njukiri Stadium in Embu County, which will host this year's Madaraka Day celebrations.

Speaking at the Stadium on Tuesday, Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo said the facility will be upgraded to international standards in order to accommodate 20,000 guests.

Works on the facility are expected to take four-and-a-half months in readiness for the celebrations which will be presided over by President William Ruto.

"As you can see there is nothing at the stadium. We shall be starting from scratch. There will be a lot of work to do to make the event successful," Mr Omollo said, adding that his ministry has a very tight timeline.

On cost of the project, Mr Omollo said he will hold a meeting with various top government and county officials to figure out the finer details.





Njukiri Stadium in Embu County where this year's Madaraka Day celebrations will be held. The government plans to upgrade it into international standards before the celebrations. Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

"A multi-agency approach will be used to ensure the cost of the project will be minimal," he said adding that his ministry has a very tight timeline.

"We shall work with the Defence, Roads, Culture, Energy, Public Works and Environment ministries to come up with a facility which will be big enough to conduct the celebrations," he said.

Mr Omollo instructed that residents from the region be recruited to take part in the construction work to be able to earn a living.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire gave an assurance that the stadium will be complete within the short period given.

"The stadium will be constructed day and night and there should be no cause for alarm," she said.

She thanked the Head of State for directing that her county be the venue of the celebrations.

Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji said the national fete will lead to development in the region.