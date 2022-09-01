Mbarire forms team to address health crisis in Embu

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire has formed a six-member team to look into problems facing the health sector, which is in a deplorable state with inpatients having to carry their own blankets from home.

The team has one month to propose solutions for revamping the sector and providing a clean environment in Embu town.

Announcing the team yesterday in her office, Ms Mbarire said it will visit every department and interview health officials and patients.

She said the task force had started work and was expected to submit its findings to her after 30 days.

Ms Mbarire revealed that the devolved government had committed to pay the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) a pending bill of Sh35.8 million left behind by the previous administration.

"This commitment will help us have good working relationship with Kemsa so that we can have regular supplies of drugs for our people," she said.

Ms Mbarire observed that the sector was in bad shape and should be reformed.

She lamented that Embu Level Five Hospital lacked drugs and patients were suffering.

She also observed that patients were starving because there was not enough food at the hospital, the biggest health facility in the region.

She reiterated that there was not enough linen and patients admitted to the hospital had to carry their own blankets from home.

She said it was sad patients were being referred to private laboratories for tests because the hospital one did not have the necessary supplies.

She vowed to deal ruthlessly with corruption cartels found to be running down the health sector.

The county boss said she was determined to ensure that the hospital gets back to full operation in 100 days.

She said there had been a hue and cry in the region due to poor management of the hospital.

"We are determined to ensure that the residents get quality health services," she said.

She also said the task force will also come up with proposals for reforming the public service so as to enhance services.

Meanwhile, she lamented that Embu town was filthy and a clean-up campaign spearheaded by youths and people of goodwill will kick off soon.