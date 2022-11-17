Governor Wisley Rotich in scholarship deals with Canadian universities

Governor Wisley Rotich has struck scholarship deals with three Canadian universities under which students from Elgeyo Marakwet County will study in the North American country.

This is in line with Mr Rotich’s PEPEA programme of airlifting students to attend sponsored programmes overseas.

The programme includes a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with foreign countries for the students to get jobs there upon completing their courses.

The scholarship deals were inked with North Island College, Thomson Rivers University and Northern Lights College, with Mr Rotich revealing that he also reached an agreement for affordable fees.

“I am glad that we have signed an agreement with the three institutions. Successful candidates will also have an opportunity to work in Canada,” he said.

“This was one of my promises to the people of Elgeyo Marakwet during my campaigns and I am happy my PEPEA (airlift) programme is picking up,” he said when he announced the deal.

“In the deal, we also successfully negotiated for affordable school fees and ability for students to work in Canada. Our students can afford to pay for what we have reached. It is a good deal.”

Governor Wisley Rotich (left) with officials from Northern Lights College, Canada after signing a scholarship deal that will benefit learners from Elgeyo Marakwet Elgeyo Marakwet county. Photo credit: Courtesy | Pool

Take a chance

He urged young people from the county to seize the opportunity by applying for passports and grow cash crops to raise fees, saying tuition and accommodation costs abroad amount to over Sh2.5 million a year.

“We are in talks with several stakeholders to ensure that this is met at an affordable cost so that students from humble backgrounds can be catered for,” he said.

“Soon we will be announcing our first batch of students under my administration to join universities abroad.”

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich (left) with an official from North Island College, Canada, after signing a study deal. Photo credit: Courtesy | Pool

Competitive selection

He explained the students will be selected competitively from the county’s 20 wards, with emphasis on bright students from needy backgrounds.

“Through [the] Equitable Development Act (EDA), I am calling them to increase [bursaries] for the needy students so that we [can] ensure many students are served and eventually grow numbers and foreign remittances to our county …,” he said.

Residents welcomed the move and called on the governor to explore more affordable learning opportunities abroad.

“We appreciate the great work you are doing for the people of Elgeyo Marakwet. We welcome the move. Kindly explore more learning opportunities for us abroad,” said Allan Kosgei.

More institutions

Mr Rotich said he had reached out to several other institutions in the United States and Finland.