Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich puts incoming ministers on two-year performance contracts

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich has replaced all the County Executive Committee members he inherited from his predecessor Alex Tolgos, unveiling a fresh 10-member cabinet to steer his development agenda.

Mr Rotich, who said the ministers will be put under a two-year contract subject to renewal based on performance, submitted the names of the nominees to the county assembly for vetting.

“In compliance with the provisions of Article 198 of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 42 of County Government Act, 2012, I have nominated for appointment the following persons as County Executive [Committee] Members (CECMs) in the County government of Elgeyo Marakwet,” said Mr Rotich on Tuesday.

Delicate balance

He said he considered professionalism, experience and regional balance, covering Keiyo South, Keiyo North, Marakwet West and Marakwet East sub-counties.

The nominees include Alpheus Tanui (Keiyo South, Finance and Economic Planning) and Edwin Kibor (Marakwet East, Education and Vocational Training).

Others are Michael Kibiwott (Keiyo South, Health Services) and Jason Lagat (Environment).

Others nominated are Thomas Maiyo (Keiyo North, Lands, Physical Planning, Housing and Urban Development) and Emmy Kosgey (Marakwet West, Roads, Public Works and Transport).

Governor Rotich also nominated Robert Kangogo (Marakwet East, Cooperatives, Trade, Industrialisation, Tourism and Wildlife) and Purity Koima (Keiyo South, Sports, Youth Affairs, Culture, Children and Social Services).

Others are Monica Rotich (Marakwet West, Public Service, Devolution, Administration, Communications, ICT and E-Governance).

Marginalised Sengwer

But members of the marginalised Sengwer community lamented that they had been sidelined in the cabinet line-up after missing out on appointments in the past 10 years, said Mary Komen, who champions their rights.