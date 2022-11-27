Elgeyo Marakwet: Former MP William Kisang wins UDA ticket in primaries for senate seat by-election
Former Marakwet West MP William Kisang has won the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket during nominations for the Elgeyo Marakwet senate race.
In the hotly contested race, Mr Kisang floored 20 other aspirants to be declared winner by UDA county returning officer Nicodemus Bore after he garnered 28,136 votes.
Mr Timothy Kipchumba and Jonathan Tanui tied at the second position after they l each got 26,766 votes.
The nomination in Elgeyo Marakwet County was on Saturday marred by low voter turnout as voters kept away from polling stations.
The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Kipchumba Murkomen who is now the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure.