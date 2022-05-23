Cracks emerge in Kenya Kwanza after Ruto mountain visit

Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua’s visits to Central Kenya region has created political orphans and cry babies who feel rejected in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and abandoned by individual party leaders.

The inflicted pains are so much that some injured and politically limping candidates have convened a crisis meeting to discuss a way forward with a high possibility of a resolution to quit the Kenya Kwanza coalition on Tuesday.

During the political tours, the UDA affiliate party candidates sponsored by Chama cha Kazi and The Service Party of Kenya, (TSP) were frustrated after the UDA team campaigned for their candidates and denied others the opportunity to address the rallies.

Incidentally, TSP party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has of late not joined the UDA national officials and candidates in their political campaigns within the Central Kenya region.

During the DP's tour, the biggest casualty in Nyandarua was Speaker Wahome Ndegwa who is contesting to unseat Governor Francis Kimemia.

Mr Wahome was openly frustrated and rejected by his Chama cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria, who appealed to the voters to elect the UDA candidate Dr Kiarie Badilisha.

Speaker Wahome was even denied the opportunity to address the rallies in what is believed to have been initiated by his party leader Mr Kuria, who is planning similar public forums to nail the point.

Trouble between Mr Wahome and Mr Kuria started when the party canceled his ticket in favor of the UDA candidate, but Mr Wahome, who claims to have paid a Sh500,000 nomination fee for the ticket and an equal amount to support the party activities moved to court and was reinstated to vie.

On the DP's visit, Mr Wahome downplays the drama and humiliation caused him by his party leader, saying he is contesting for Governor Nyandarua because of his connection with the People of Nyandarua and the work he has done for them.

He dismissed Mr Karua and other discriminatory UDA party leaders as strangers in Nyandarua whose actions have no impact on his candidature.

“I did not contest so that I’m supported by a party or a stranger to Nyandarua. Most important is that the DP appreciates that all the Candidates in Kenya Kwanza are his candidates and appreciated our support and he treats us with the utmost respect.

“We do not support the DP because he belongs to UDA; No. We love him for standing with the community and for walking with us during very difficult times,” said Mr Wahome.

Ms Judy Muhia of TSP is battling for the Women Rep with UDAs and incumbent Faith Gitau, Chama cha Kazi’s Marion Mwathi and Jubilee candidate Ms Wanjiku Muhoho terms what the DP and his running mate did as a real problem, discriminating against other candidates from UDA affiliate parties.

TSP Deputy Secretary-General also vying for Nyandarua Governor Mr Waithaka Kirika admits that UDA has discriminated against candidates from other coalition parties, especially in Central Kenya region, and accuses the UDA party leadership of insincerity in the coalition, especially in the Central Kenya region and Western region.

“What we have seen is UDA preaching water but drinking wine, everything about the Kenya Kwanza coalition is suspicious and they have no moral authority to accuse Azimio of insincerity. We have received concerns from our party candidates from all over the Central Kenya region which has necessitated the convening of a crisis meeting to discuss the way forward, we have no business remaining in a coalition where we are not wanted,” said Mr Kirika.

But Kirika, who faced and challenged the DP about the issue during the Nyandarua tour says by campaigning for UDA candidates, it was a clear indication that the party does not recognize candidates from other coalition parties, and that its indeed an endorsement that those are the preferred candidate, a notion that is dangerous and detrimental to other candidates.

“There is hypocrisy in all that UDA is doing, they cannot give conditions of 70 percent votes from Western Kenya to Senator Moses Wetangula and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi yet the two leaders are expected to accompany the DP in his campaigns all over the country,"said Mr Kirika.