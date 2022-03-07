Cereals to sugarcane: Why North Rift farmers are ditching grain

Farmers in the North Rift region are ditching cereal growing for sugarcane, even as Kenya stares at an impending maize shortage that has pushed its prices beyond the reach of most households.

Higher costs of farm inputs, with fertiliser prices shooting from Sh3,000 to Sh7,000 for a 50kg bag, and rising fuel prices have forced some farmers to diversify to the cultivation of sugarcane and horticultural produce that fetch better prices compared with maize and wheat.

Sugarcane production in the Rift Valley increased from 1,041,780 to 1,644,395 tonnes last season, while maize yields declined from 21 million to 16 million bags, a situation that poses a threat to the country’s food security.

Maize farmers in Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu and Nandi counties are venturing into sugarcane production, which they consider more profitable with attractive market prices.

Maize prices have increased from Sh2,800 to Sh3,200 for a 90kg bag due to an acute shortage of the staple grain in the market.

“There is huge potential for sugarcane production in the region following rehabilitation of sugar factories and construction of new ones,” said Mr Peter Boit, from Uasin Gishu County, who is now growing the crop.

A majority of maize farmers are contemplating reducing acreage under maize to cut costs.

“Acreage under maize production is expected to reduce due increased cost of farm inputs and the shift by farmers to cultivate other crops, especially sugarcane,” said Mr Samuel Lang’at, an agricultural expert in Eldoret.

Grain farmers in the region are losing an average of 10 bags every harvest season owing to increased soil acidity caused by continued application of a common variety of fertiliser and lack of modern and improved production technologies.

“The decline in crop production is rendering agriculture a non-profit-making venture. Maize yields have dropped from 30 bags to 15 bags in the recent past as soil continues to lose its fertility,” said Mr Jackson Kipkosgei, a farmer from Moi’s Bridge.

Agricultural experts say application of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) during planting and Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) for top dressing on one farm for a long period contributes to increased acidity and erodes soil fertility.

“Financial limitations and lack of modern farming technologies make it difficult for most farmers to easily realise the cause of declined crop production,” explained Mr Joseph Langat, an agricultural officer in Nandi North.

The experts now want the government to help reverse the trend caused by intensive land use caused by poor soil management, deforestation and climatic variations among other factors.

“Maize yields have dropped by half – 30 to 15 bags in the recent past due to high acidity. This is as a result of continued use of Di-Ammonium Phosphate and Calcium Ammonium Nitrate as top dressing for a long period,” said Mr Mathew Kipkoech, a farmer from Moiben, Uasin Gishu County.

The Kenya Agricultural Research Institute (Kari) and Kenya Plant Health and Inspectorate Services (Kephis) are among institutions that carry out soil analysis.

But a majority of farmers do not know where the institutions are located in the country.

It costs between Sh1,500 and Sh2,000 for farmers to have their soil sampled and analysed to determine the acidity level.

The region is set to receive a bumper coffee harvest this season following increased financial allocations and the revival of stalled cooperative societies.

The sector received Sh81 million from the Coffee Development Fund and an additional Sh15 million through Co-operative Bank, which boosted the production of the crop from 19,573.38 to 65,618.50 tons.

“Coffee payments have improved over the years and this has encouraged farmers to improve their crop husbandry,” an annual agricultural report released late last year disclosed.