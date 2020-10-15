Learners in Budalang’i relocated as flooded schools remain closed

Residents use a boat to transport bricks across their flooded village at Maumau area in Budalang'i, Busia County on September 15, 2020. Five schools in the area have remained closed due to flooding and learners relocated to other schools. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

What you need to know:

  • River Nzoia recently broke its banks, displacing thousands of people and destroying property of unknown value.
  • Busia woman rep Florence Mutua urged the government to move with speed and renovate the affected schools before full learning resumes.

About five schools in Busia County have remained inaccessible because of flooding.

In Budalang’i constituency, Rugunga Special, Buongo Primary, Musoma Secondary, Musoma ACK Primary and Igigo Primary schools remain closed.

River Nzoia recently broke its banks, displacing thousands of people and destroying property of unknown value.

Western regional director of education Stephen Barongo said learners from the affected schools have been relocated to other schools.

Rescue centres

Pupils at Igigo Primary School have been moved to Budalang’i Primary, while those at Musoma ACK Primary have been taken to Rugunga Primary School.

Learners at Rugunga Special School have been relocated to Lugale as students at Buongo Primary have been taken to Mubwayo.

Students of Musoma Secondary are now learning at Sango Teachers Training College.

Mr Barongo confirmed that schools in the region that served as rescue centres for flood victims had been fumigated and were safe for the learners.

Busia woman rep Florence Mutua urged the government to move with speed and renovate the affected schools before full learning resumes.

“We want learners from the affected schools assisted so that they can catch up with their education. Pit latrines are flooded and this puts the health of the children at risk of diseases like cholera and bilharzia,” Ms Mutua said.

