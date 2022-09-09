Governor Otuoma sacks predecessor's Cabinet, appoints interim chiefs

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma has sent the entire Cabinet on compulsory leave.

The move is meant to pave the way for him to assemble his new team.

County Secretary Nicodemus Mulaku, all County Executive Committee (CEC) members, and chief officers have been directed to proceed on leave. They were all appointed by the former governor Sospeter Ojaamong'.

Dr Otuoma claimed there had been laxity in implementing his development programme for his first 100 days in office.

The directive took effect “with immediate effect”, he said.

The development comes barely a week after the County Public Service Board advertised the positions of CEC members and chief officers.

Rapid results initiative

The officers were a stumbling block for programmes he had promised to deliver in 100 days after assuming office, he said.

“I had earlier communicated about RRI (rapid results) initiative for the next 100 days that we have promised people of Busia on what we need to deliver within 100 days and this rearrangement is being made to facilitate that,” he noted.

Dr Otuoma has set up several task forces. He appointed his deputy Arthur Odera to chair the team on finance, economic planning and ICT. Former Butula MP Michael Onyura and Michael Onyura will lead the legal, governance, and administration teams.

Dr Olango Onundi will chair the task force on health, education, infrastructure, and social service, while Mr Patrick Santa will be in charge of the agriculture, water, trade, and lands teams.

These officers will serve on the teams until new CEC members and chief officers are appointed.