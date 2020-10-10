6 feared dead after boat capsizes on Lake Victoria

Six people are feared dead following a boat accident in Lake Victoria on Friday night, that police say resulted from heavy winds and overloading.

Reports indicated that 13 people were using the boat to travel from neighbouring Uganda when it capsized at about 10pm in Budalang'i, Busia County,

Stephen Musee, the Sisenye Beach Management Unit chair, said the engine boat was heading from Sigulu island in Uganda to Sisenye beach in Kenya.

Mr Musee said the missing people were three Ugandans and three Kenyans.

"The seven survivors were discovered in the wee hours of the morning, hanging on to the boat and floating sacks, by fishermen returning from a night expedition," he said.

They were taken to Port Victoria Sub-county Hospital by coast guards who launched a search for the six bodies.

"We have dispatched a number of boats and divers for the operation and hope to complete the exercise as soon as possible," said Mr Musee.

Families’ pleas

Police identified the missing people as Bridget Erumbi, Carol Odongo, Sebastián Akuku, Lucy Odimbo, David Muluka and Evans Okumu, the owner of the boat.

Wilkister Ajiambo said she last saw her husband, Mr Akuku, in August.

"He moved to Uganda to farm tomatoes after his crops were destroyed by the recent floods. the tragedy struck as he brought his first harvest to the market," she said.

"In accordance with our traditions, I will camp here until I see the remains of my husband. I call on government agencies to provide more speed boats to hasten the process and end the agony," said the mother of seven.

Other affected people asked the government to help with funds for the burials.

Heavy winds

Bunyala divisional police commander (OCPD) Jefferson Nyakundi said two children, a woman and a coxswain were among those feared dead.

He attributed the tragedy to heavy winds and overloading and called on sailors to take precautions such as checking weather patterns and carrying life jackets.

Busia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said personnel from the Kenya Coast Guard Service are leading the mission and will give a report once it is completed.

Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala promised to assist the families.

The tragedy happened five months after a water bus with 20 passengers capsized between Usenge beach and Mageta island in Siaya County.