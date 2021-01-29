Wetang'ula rallies Kabuchai voters ahead of by-election

Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula has petitioned electorates in Kabuchai to vote for Majimbo Kalasinga in the March 4 parliamentary by-election.

Speaking in West Nalondo ward during a campaign rally, Mr Wetang’ula said that Mr Majimbo is best suited to replace the late Kabuchai MP James Mukwei.

He said Mr Majimbo will finish projects initiated by Mukwei aimed at transforming the constituency.

The late Mukwe who died in a Nairobi hospital after battling arthritis and gout took as the area MP from Wetang’ula in 2013, when he successfully vied for the senator seat.

Kabuchai was split from the larger Sirisia constituency in 2007.

"You Kabuchai electorates know very well that Mr Wamunyinyi and Mr Eseli whom I have walked with in my political journey have run away from me for reasons known to them and I am humbly requesting you to vote for Mr Majimbo as your next MP, “he said.

Mr Wetang’ula said he has faith in Mr Majimbo in strengthening Ford Kenya party in the region.

The senator said the Kabuchai by election has a direct bearing on his future political ambitions and urged electorates to ensure the party candidate carries the day.

The senator was accompanied by Ford Kenya deputy party leader Richard Onyonka, Bungoma women rep Catherine Wambilianga, Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa.

Mr Onyonka asked electorates to vote for Mr Kalasinga in solidarity of uniting Luhyas after ANC party boss Musalia Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula resolved to support each other in both Kabuchai and Matungu mini polls.

Ms Wambilianga asked women to turn up in large numbers and vote for Mr Kalasinga.

"Women are good voters and I am pleading with you to vote for Mr Majimbo who has all it takes for this constituency, “she said.

Mr Kalasinga who unsuccessfully vied for the Kabuchai seat in 2013 and 2017 on a Jubilee party ticket said he is ready to serve the electorates.

Other aspirants in the mini poll are Amos Wekesa (Federal party), Peter Kapanga (independent), Gasper Wafubwa (Independent), David Kibiti (Green movement party) Evans Kakai (UDA).

