Village mourns as schoolgirl, 16, is electrocuted in Bungoma

A sombre mood has engulfed Nasianda village in Bumula sub-county after a 16-year-old girl was electrocuted to death. The Monday morning incident saw Tabitha, a Standard Seven pupil at Nasianda Primary School electrocuted after a tree fell on a power line.

According to her family, the incident happened when the victim was helping her brother cut down the tree close to power lines. One of the heavy branches fell on the electricity wires causing electrocution.

Confirming the incident, Bernard Wesebebe, the head teacher of Nasianda Primary School said the victim was one of the brightest pupils in the school saying it was a big loss to the family and community at large.

"Tabitha’s chances of survival were minimal because she was electrocuted by the live wire. Residents should contact Kenya Power officials whenever they want to cut trees near electric cables," he further said.