Village mourns as schoolgirl, 16, is electrocuted in Bungoma

A schoolgirl was electrocuted in Bungoma on April 26, 2021.

By  Brian Ojamaa

A sombre mood has engulfed Nasianda village in Bumula sub-county after a 16-year-old girl was electrocuted to death. The Monday morning incident saw Tabitha, a Standard Seven pupil at Nasianda Primary School electrocuted after a tree fell on a power line.

