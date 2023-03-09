Laikipia assembly pushes for stake in Kenya-UK defence pact

The Laikipia County Assembly has passed a motion seeking to be involved in decisions made on the Kenya and United Kingdom (UK) military training agreement, saying the pact has had detrimental effects on its citizens over the years.

The motion moved by Segera Ward Representative Salim Edung and passed unanimously on Tuesday evening, wants the national government to consult with the county government before renewing its Defence Co-operation Agreement (DCA) with the UK.

Speaking during the session, Mr Edung said the residents are facing unresolved issues with the UK army which ought to be looked into.

“We are deeply concerned about the prolonged murder investigation of Agnes Wanjiru, who is suspected to have been killed by a British solider in 2012, and the death of a Lolldaiga conservancy worker crushed to death by a vehicle while putting out a fire started by the foreign military troop in 2021 at the conservancy,” he said.

The Segera ward rep also asked that investigations be conducted to assess the extent of damage of white phosphorus, which is used by the military during exercises and the use of forbidden drugs by the British army.

He lamented on the human-animal conflicts brought about by the military training done in conservancies, which have pushed wildlife into people’s farms.

“We are urging the county government to liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior and National Administration and investigate all allegations before renewing the pact,” said Mr Edung.

As a result of the unresolved issues, Mukogodo East MCA Paul Leshuel said the residents were facing difficulties claiming compensation from the UK government because of the lack of a physical office.

“Currently, the pact requires residents while lodging their complaints against the British Army to physically travel to the UK, which is impossible because it is unfordable to most of our people,” said Mr Leshuel. He also said most residents do not understand the pact.

The assembly’s Minority leader, Mr Sammy Opiyo, lamented that most of the workers employed at the army’s Nyati barracks were not residents of Laikipia but were from neighbouring counties.

This is in spite of the fact that the agreement obligated the foreign military to contribute to the economic development of the county.