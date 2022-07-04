Kibabii University launches Sh64.4 million ICT hub

The Bungoma-based Kibabii University has launched a Sh64.4 million ICT hub after it received funding from the National Research Fund.

It has an ultramodern data centre, a mobile computing lab, a video conferencing centre, an e-learning lab, a professional certification centre and a digital forensics lab, all furnished with top-notch equipment.

It will enable the university to start a postgraduate programme in digital forensics and projects in other fields.

“We are contented how Kibabii University has utilised the funds to complete this project within the required time,” said Dr Jemimah G. Onsare, National Research Fund CEO.

Kibabii Principal Investigator Prof Franklin Wabwoba said the data centre and digital forensics equipment will be hired by Kenyans for digital forensics works.

“This facility should be expanded to benefit other Kenyans and public institutions like the Directorate of Criminal Investigations,” she said.

The Principal Secretary in charge of State Department for University Education and Research, through National Research Fund CEO, Dr. Jemimah G. Onsare speaks during the launch of the ICT hub at Kibabii University in Bungoma county Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Dr Benedict M. Mutua, the deputy vice-chancellor for planning, partnerships, research and innovation, lauded the team of scholars who won the grant for their dedication to serving humanity.

He emphasised the role the equipment would play in research and the training of Kenya’s workforce, saying it would boost economic growth and combat cybercrime.

The event was attended by Bungoma County Education executive Dr Betty Mayeku and Prof Stanley Mutsotso, deputy vice-chancellor for academic and student affairs.