Intense lobbying for Bungoma Speaker’s position

Intense lobbying has started for the Bungoma County Assembly Speaker’s position, with candidates from Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya showing interest.

The scramble for the positions of majority leader, minority leader and their deputies, majority chief whip and minority chief whip and their deputies and committee chairpersons is also underway ahead of the inauguration of the 60-member county assembly, with an additional 15 nominated MCAs.

There are 45 elected MCAs in the county assembly, 20 elected under Ford Kenya, 10 under the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) one ODM, one Jubilee, one Maendeleo Chap Chap, nine United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and three independents.

Ford Kenya

For the position of Speaker, Ford Kenya is fronting veteran Bungoma politician and former Khalaba ward MCA Majimbo Okumu, said to be the darling of both Governor Ken Lusaka and party leader Moses Wetang’ula.

Mr Okumu was majority leader in the first county assembly between 2013-2017. He would later ditch ODM for Ford Kenya to support Mr Lusaka's bid to unseat his predecessor Wycliffe Wangamati. He also chaired the Public Accounts Committee in the last county assembly.

Those interested in the seat and others in the assembly are lobbying the 45 elected ward reps across the nine constituencies of Bungoma.

Wetangúla, Lusaka support

Some have been quietly reaching out to Mr Wetang'ula and Governor Lusaka in a bid to win their support.

On the other hand, some UDA ward reps are said to be fronting Mr Julius Bakasa, a former Bungoma town council chairman, while DAP-K-aligned MCAs are fronting Kanduyi politician Noel Makena, who vied for the Kanduyi parliamentary seat in 2017 and lost.

Stephen Kaiser Simiyu, the MCA-elect for Matulo ward in Webuye West constituency (Ford Kenya), told the Nation that a majority of MCAs elected under Ford Kenya are fronting Mr Okumu.

Majority support

Those salivating for the seat must convince a majority of the 60-member assembly to throw their weight behind them, with the Kenya Kwanza fold enjoying the favour of numbers in the House.

Musikoma ward MCA-elect George Makari said Mr Majimbo is a seasoned politician who has served as MCA twice and understands the assembly well.

“We believe he is capable of taking care of the ward representatives' interests and ensuring that the assembly does its oversight and legislation roles diligently,” he said.

Defending seats

Outgoing Speaker Emmanuel Situma has indicated he will defend the seat.

Outgoing Deputy Speaker Stephen Wamalwa, who retained the Soysambu Mitua ward seat in Tongaren constituency on a Ford Kenya ticket, said he was also keen to defend his position when the House convenes.

He is confident that Kenya Kwanza will carry the day, given that it dominates the county assembly.

Mr Situma also said he will defend the seat.