EACC nabs main suspect in Sh600mn fraudulent Malaba water tender

A suspect linked to the fraudulent Sh600 million tender for construction of the Malaba Water and Sanitation project has been arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The tender for the project was irregularly awarded by Rift Valley Water Services Board to Mactebac Contractors Limited.

According to investigations by EACC detectives, the contractor was not qualified for the award of the tender.

The suspect was identified as Joram Opala Otieno and has been at large since February 1, 2023 after six other suspects were arrested and charged.

The EACC Bungoma Region office manager Christine Natome confirmed the arrest of the suspect who has been detained for processing to appear before the Bungoma Anti-Corruption court on Tuesday.

Mr Otieno is facing charge of fraudulent practice in procurement contrary to section 66(1) as read with 177 (a) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

The other six suspects took plea on February 2, and were each granted bond of Sh1 million with two sureties of same amount.

The case will heard on April 11, 2023 and the mention set for February 15.

The suspects include four officials of the Rift Valley Water Services Board arrested in Nakuru and Eldoret.

Two officials from the Lake Victoria North Water Service Board were arrested in Nandi and Kakamega County.

The suspects are Rachael Nafula Makokha, Programme Coordinator, Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation at Rift Valley Water Services Board, and Ms Agnes Jerop Bowen, the Programme Accountant at the same firm were charged with offences related to the fraudulent award of the tender to the contractor.

Others are Patrose Sempeiyan Leshinka, the Programme Engineer, Rift Valley Water Services Board and David Kigen, the Procurement Assistant at the same firm.

A former official of the Lake Victoria Water Services Board, Isaac Kiptanui Ruto who served as a water provision officer, Lake Victoria and Jared Ouma Okungu, the infrastructure development officer at the same company are facing a charge of neglect of duty by a public officer contrary to section 128 of the Penal Code, Chapter 63 of the Laws of Kenya.