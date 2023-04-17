Breakaway faction in MCAs’ lobby to push for better terms

County assemblies are warming up for a fresh battle with the government over a raft of issues, even as bipartisan talks go on between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga to forestall a wave of anti-government street protests.

A breakaway faction has emerged within the County Assembly’s Forum (CAF), seeking to form an association, with membership exclusively drawn from members of county assembly to agitate for their welfare.

The splinter group led by Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has, among others, accused the CAF of failing to push for the ward reps’ welfare, despite being funded by the assemblies through subscription.

The new group has planned a national congress in Nairobi on May 3, 2023 “to build consensus and adopt a collaborative solution approach to our challenges”. The meeting will be funded by MCAs who have been asked to pay Sh1,000 each.

CAF has taken on the splinter group, claiming it was acting at the behest of Azimio, and wants to champion street demonstrations on the pretext of pushing for members’ welfare, which the association says it has been championing.

'CAF a talk shop'

Yesterday, however, Mr Alai dismissed his critics, saying CAF was a talk shop focused on travel by leaders and betterment of the conditions of service of assembly speakers.

“CAF doesn't allow effective participation of MCAs. It is not consultative and decisions are made without much input from MCAs. What has it achieved in the eight years’ existence if they can't even legally register themselves?” protested Mr Alai.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai is leading a breakaway faction within the County Assembly’s Forum (CAF), seeking review of salary, mileage and office imprest for MCAs, plenary allowance, as well as financial autonomy of county assemblies. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“There is no party affiliation in this matter. The agitation is spread all over and is not solely an Azimio-led initiative,” he said, claiming 1,523 MCAs are willing and responsive to the call.

“We must seek consensus from the majority of the MCAs to enable us to have a body akin to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC),” he said.

“As MCAs, we feel that CAF is frustrating us. It's a forum that doesn't listen to our needs. Terming us as Azimio or Kenya Kwanza is neither here nor there because we want to articulate MCAs' issues. The initial proponent is not from Azimio strongholds and the characterisation is fallacious,” Mr Alai said.

He disclosed that MCAs from Bomet, Baringo, Nakuru, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Kwale, Tana River and Mombasa counties have since registered to attend the May conference in Nairobi.

Salary review, mileage

According to Mr Alai, the new caucus will ensure salary review for MCAs to ensure they are compensated competitively and fairly. It will also push for the reinstatement of plenary allowance and push to see MCAs awarded an affirmative fund to assist in the implementation of the devolution dream at the grassroots.

The MCAs also want a review of mileage and office imprest, removal of double taxation of car reimbursement, financial autonomy of county assemblies as well as pension for members regardless of the terms served.

“MCAs are underpaid, making them compromise in their oversight because they use most of their time seeking tenders from the executive to earn an extra coin. We want MCAs to be treated just like MPs and senators,” he said.

But CAF dismissed the splinter group, terming it a futile move aimed at advancing the selfish political agenda of Azimio leaders.

“There has been a push to have MCAs join the street protests, but when CAF chose the path of negotiations to agitate to improve their welfare, the association was branded pro-government. It is interesting to note what the splinter group raised has been handled by CAF with relevant commissions, including the executive and it is at an advanced stage,” said Chinga ward MCA Kiruga Thuku, the Nyeri county representative in CAF.

Azimio supporters at Kamukunji Grounds Nairobi County on Sunday, April 16, 2023. A breakaway faction within the County Assembly’s Forum (CAF) has been linked to Azimio mass action agenda. The splinter group led by Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai is warming up for a fresh battle with the government over a raft of welfare issues, even as bipartisan talks go on between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga to forestall a wave of anti-government street protests. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

“The outfit’s sole aim is to have a section of MCAs join the anti-government protests because all the issues raised have all along been the mandate of CAF and we will not be cowed. We are certain it will fail in the quest of causing division in the county assemblies,” he said.

Mr Thuku said the issue of plenary allowance and double taxation on car reimbursement has been a sticky one and CAF had raised it with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Negotiations, not demos

CAF chairman Philemon Sabulei said it will not choose the demonstration path but continue with negotiations on MCAs' welfare issues.

“CAF has executed its mandate well, and through the Senate, we have several bills, which will ensure the welfare of MCAs is well-taken care of. The executive has been listening to our plight and requests that is why we are in the Senate seeking assemblies’ financial autonomy entrenched in law, among other issues,” he said.

County Assemblies Forum (CAF) chairman Philemon Sabulei. He has taken issue with splinter group in CAF, saying county assembluies will not choose the demonstration path but continue with negotiations to address and meet MCAs' welfare issues. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

He said county assemblies have been able to achieve partial autonomy through the National Treasury Guidelines No. 14 of 2015.