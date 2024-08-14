Syndicate selling diseased cattle meat busted in South Rift

A syndicate involved in buying, slaughtering, and selling carcasses of sick and dying cattle has been busted in the South Rift region.

The unscrupulous businessmen operate in Bomet and Narok counties and sell the contaminated meat to unsuspecting clients in Nakuru and Nairobi, compromising consumer health.

For the second time in six months, traders were arrested in Bomet County while transporting diseased animals.

Bomet County Chief Officer for Health and Medical Services, Felix Langat, revealed officers had impounded a vehicle transporting five cows three of which were found to be sick and unfit for human consumption.

The sick cattle were being transported from the Mamboleo market in Trans Mara, Narok County when public health officers intercepted them.

“Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and the matter has been taken over by the police. We are looking forward to their being arraigned in court,” Mr. Langat added.

Investigations show the sick animals were destined for slaughter at illegal abattoirs in Mulot Sunset in Narok County and Sachangwan in Bomet.

The cartel buys these animals at significantly reduced prices due to their poor health. They are slaughtered mostly at night and the carcasses are then distributed to various destinations outside the region.

This is the second significant bust of such a syndicate in the past six months. Despite the severity of the issue, the illegal trade has continued unabated for years with some government officials reportedly turning a blind eye.

The cartel’s operations involve brokers, who scout for sick animals in villages offering minimal amounts—ranging from Sh5,000 to Sh15,000—to farmers whose livestock are unwell.

These animals are then transported to the identified slaughterhouses, where they are processed and stamped as fit for consumption, despite their poor health.

Despite being known to government officials for years, the illegal activities have continued largely unchecked.

“It has been in the public domain for a long time that the animals are slaughtered in the two abattoirs, with veterinary and health officials in the know, yet no action has been taken by those in influential positions to deal with the matter,” said Diaz Kimutai, a businessman in Bomet East Sub County.

“There is a need for the government to act and bring the culprits to book and ensure that the meat supplied in butcheries is safe for human consumption. The government officers involved in approving the trade and looking the other way after money exchanges hands should be dealt with.”

Bomet County Director for Veterinary Services, Wilson Serem, confirmed that the animals apprehended in the recent raid were indeed of ill health and should not have been slaughtered.

“In some instances, such animals that are destined for slaughter have been under treatment for various diseases and are not fit for slaughter and human consumption,” Dr Serem stated.

The official warned of health risks associated with consuming meat from such animals including potential exposure to zoonotic diseases like anthrax and rabies.

“Also, the livestock are mistreated while on transit often tied with ropes and unable to stand due to sickness, which contravenes animal welfare standards,” he added.

Bomet Chief Officer for Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, Dr Kibet Sitienei, reported that a multi-agency approach has been deployed to tackle the illegal trade.

The initiative includes collaboration between police, health, veterinary departments, and local communities.

“The county and national governments are dealing with the issue with officers drawn from various sectors, including police, administration, health, and veterinary departments,” Dr Sitienei said.

The crackdown aims to enforce legal requirements such as obtaining movement permits for livestock. Any trader or farmer found without a permit will face arrest. Dr Sitienei emphasized the need for compliance with these regulations to prevent illegal activities and ensure animal welfare standards are met.

But despite the ongoing efforts, challenges persist.

Some animals with lumpy skin disease and other ailments are bought by the traders and transported to slaughterhouses without treatment.

“It is claimed that some of the animals that succumb to diseases while in transit are slaughtered nonetheless, and the meat sold to unsuspecting customers,” Mr Kimutai noted.