KCSE candidate commits suicide in Bomet

A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam candidate has died in suspected suicide in Bomet County.

The body of the 26-year-old man was found dangling from a tree at his parents’ homestead on Monday morning.

He was set to retake his KCSE exam, having re-enrolled in school a few years after sitting for his former form four exams.

The victim was a Form Four student at Keroncho Secondary School in Sotik Constituency.

The incident occurred in Kipturgut village, Kimawit Sub-Location in Kapletundo Ward, Sotik Sub-County.

"The body has been moved from the scene to Longisa County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem and will later be released to relatives for burial," said Sotik Sub-County Police Commander Alex Shikondi.

It is reported that the student had earlier attempted to take his life on Saturday for undisclosed reasons but was saved by relatives.

