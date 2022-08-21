Isaac Ruto meets Barchok, concedes defeat in Bomet

Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader Isaac Ruto has conceded defeat in the recent race for the Bomet governor's seat, a major relief for Governor-elect Hillary Barchok of the United Democratic Alliance whose swearing in is slated for Thursday.

Prof Barchok, who will be starting his second and last term in office, garnered 158,898 votes against Mr Ruto's 137,323 votes, while Mr Benard Mutai (ANC) got 1,915 votes as Mr Andrew Towett (GP) secured 508 votes in the August 9 poll.

Mr Ruto, the former Council of Governors chairman and first Bomet governor, said he had chosen to move on to allow healing among voters in the region.

On Saturday evening, he appeared in public for the first time after he was admitted to Nairobi Hospital on August 9, and said it was time for the residents of Bomet to resume their normal business.

Closed door meeting

He spoke after holding a four-hour closed door meeting at his Tumoi home in Chepalungu Constituency with Prof Barchok, Mr Mutai and Kericho governor-elect Erick Mutai.

"My political record speaks for itself, that I am not that kind of a person who disputes election results and interferes with the term of elected leaders. I respect the will of the people in any election," Mr Ruto said.

Mr Ruto said it was not his nature to interfere with the running of people's affairs by his competitors when he loses an election.

"When I lost to the late Dr Joyce Laboso in 2017 election, I threw in the towel despite the glaring anomalies then and supported her administration. The same case when I lost to Mr John Koech as MP for Chepalungu in 2002. I let him run the show until I was subsequently re-elected," Mr Ruto said.

Economic recovery

He said it was time for the people and the country to focus on economic recovery and uniting the people for the sake of posterity.

"After this year's election, I will not interfere with Prof Barchok's administration. We do not expect the county government officers to be victimised for the position they took in the election as this country belongs to all of us," Mr Ruto said.

"Let there be healing and there should not be witch hunting. People should go about their business and government workers should resume their duties," Mr Ruto said.

For the first time, Mr Ruto opened up on his health status and sought to assure his supporters and friends that he was on the road to recovery.

"I went through very difficult times and I want to thank the doctors who attended to me, my family and supporters who wished me well. I am raring to go. I am ready to continue working" Mr Ruto said.

Light moment

There was a light moment when the former governor said that when he was airlifted to Nairobi Hospital on August 9, a few hours after he cast his vote at Chebaraa Primary School polling station, some people wrote him off.

"I remember someone called me while in hospital saying he had heard I had passed on a week earlier. I told him yes I left this world, but was granted (by God) a bit of time to make and pick a phone call," Mr Ruto said as the leaders and a supporters broke into laughter.

"I think he (the caller) was scared, but I told to him that I was still around. I want to appeal to the media, and especially those in the social media platforms, to report responsibly on issues so as not to cause panic," Mr Ruto said.

Bomet Senator-elect Hillary Mutai, Woman Rep-elect Linet Chepkorir, MPs-elect Richard Yegon (Bomet East), Brighton Yegon (Konoin), Richard Kilel (Bomet Central), Francis Sigei (Sotik) Victor Koech alias Mandazi (Chepalungu), Kapsoit MCA Paul Chirchir and CCM Secretary-General Albert Kochei also attended the meeting.

Prof Barchok commended Mr Ruto for conceding defeat and promised to carry everyone on board in his last term at the helm of the county’s leadership.

"We came here as Bomet and Kericho counties leadership to wish Mr Ruto well after he fell sick and we are happy that he has recovered and is in robust health," Prof Barchok said.

Unite the people

He said there was a great opportunity to unite the people from different political divides with focus on development after the election.

"In our meeting today and the subsequent ones, we have agreed that we will seek a united front, put our differences aside and seek to address the needs of the people," Prof Barchok said.

"We have politics behind us. There are those who supported Isaac, Mutai and Tonui, but they should all know that election is over and it is time to unite the people," said the governor-elect.

Dr Mutai, the Kericho governor-elect, said after the session, it was clear that Mr Ruto, who wields a lot of political influence in the region, was on the road to full recovery and would continue contributing towards socio-economic and political development in the region.

"We have seen that Mr Ruto is in robust health and we are looking forward to working with him both locally and nationally as this country is in a situation where we need everybody on board the Kenya Kwanza train," Dr Mutai said