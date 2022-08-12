Former Nairobi county commissioner wins Sotik MP seat

Former Nairobi provincial commissioner Francis Sigei has won the Sotik parliamentary seat in Bomet County.

In Bomet Central constituency, Mr Richard Kilel was picked to succeed Mr Ronald Tonui, who announced he would retire from politics.

Mr Sigei, a former high commissioner to Nigeria, beat outgoing MP Gideon Koskei by a large margin.

Like his Bomet East counterpart Richard Yegon and Joseph Cherorot of Kipkelion East, the UDA MP-elect made it to the National Assembly after three unsuccessful attempts to secure a party ticket.

Mr Sigei garnered 41,392 votes against Mr Koskei's 26,170, Mrs Emily Sawe’s (Chama Cha Mashinani) 900, Dr Kipchumba Toweett’s 379 and Mr Samwel Rotich 152.

"I am forever grateful to the voters in Sotik for bestowing their trust in me to take development in the constituency to the next level," Mr Sigei said.

For 30 years, the constituency’s MPs had come from the lower zone, but for the first time, the upper zone, where Mr Sigei comes from, has produced a representative.

Joseph Kimutai Cherorot who won the Kipkelion East parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

"Skewed allocation of resources in the constituency has come to an end and I wish to assure residents that there will be equitable distribution in the funding of projects to the benefit of locals," Mr Sigei said at the Kaplong Primary School grounds after being declared winner.

In Bomet Central, Mr Kilel (UDA) received 43,709 votes against Mr Collins Joseph Ngetich's 12,463, Mr Evans Kirui’s (independent) 1,263 and Ms Lila Chepkemoi Siele’s 411.

"I want to assure residents of Bomet Central that I will pick up from where Mr Tonui left and ensure any pending projects are completed even as we seek to start new ones," Mr Kilel said.

This was his second attempt at the seat, having been beaten in Jubilee primaries by Mr Tonui in 2017.

Mr Cherorot (UDA) was declared winner in Kipkelion East after beating incumbent MP Joseph Limo (independent), who was seeking a third term.