CCM party leader Isaac Ruto taken ill, flown to Nairobi

Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader Isaac Ruto is being treated at a hospital in Nairobi.

Mr Ruto, who was seeking to recapture the Bomet governor’s seat, was flown to the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Albert Kochei, the CCM secretary-general, said in a statement that the former Council of Governors chairman had been unwell for one week before the situation worsened and he was hospitalised.

"Ruto fell ill on Tuesday and was airlifted to Nairobi Hospital by Amref Flying Doctors," Mr Kochei said.

He said Mr Ruto had acute flu, prompting his immediate evacuation from Bomet for medical attention.

"The doctors’ report indicates that he is on the road to recovery and we expect him to be discharged anytime from today (Thursday)" Mr Kochei said.

The statement was in response to questions raised by his supporters, who had not seen or heard from him since he cast his vote on Tuesday.

"Ruto regrets that he is not able to be with his supporters during the crucial moment of vote counting. He wishes to assure them that he will be back soon" Mr Kochei stated.

While casting his vote at the Chebaara Primary School grounds, he looked physically unwell and spoke in low tones. He also had a swollen face.

Doctors were called in when the situation worsened in the evening, leading to his being flown to Nairobi Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

It is said that the fiery politician fell ill a week ago, but chose to complete the last leg of his campaigns ahead of the August 9 General Election instead of seeking comprehensive treatment immediately.

Mr Ruto was locked in a tough political duel with Governor Hillary Barchok in the Bomet gubernatorial contest.

Prof Barchok is seeking re-election on a United Democratic Alliance ticket, while Mr Ruto is running under his CCM party.