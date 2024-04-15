Boda boda rider flees after accident with Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok was on Monday involved in an accident involving his Toyota Prado vehicle and a boda boda at Kipsorwet area on the Bomet-Longisa road.

One person, the boda bodqa pasenger, was injured in the accident that occurred at around 10am, according to the police. The boda boda rider reportedly ran off after the incident.

Professor Barchok, who escaped unhurt, was driven off the scene immediately in another vehicle that stopped at the scene.

“The Governor was not injured and has been engaged in official functions including a meeting with Diamond Trust Bank senior managers from the South Rift region,” Ms Joy Terer, the Governor’s Press director said.

Nation independently confirmed that the injured boda boda passenger, Benjamin Rotich who is a bursar at a local secondary school, sustained forehead injuries as a result of the crash.

The Governor was being driven from his home in Kapkimolwo, Bomet East constituency when the accident occurred.

Bomet Central police boss Musa Imamai confirmed the incident, adding that the boa boda rider was at fault.

He said the rider travelling towards Bomet made a U-turn and was hit by the Governor's vehicle.

"The pillion passenger was injured while the boda boda rider escaped immediately after the accident and is being sought by the police to record a statement," Mr Imamai said.

However, the male passenger said to have been injured was treated and discharged at Longisa County Referral hospital where he was rushed to by good Samaritans.

He said that the Governor, his driver and a police aide did not sustain injuries in the accident which attracted a crowd after pedestrians and motorists recognised him.

The Governor's dark blue Prado, whose front left side was damaged, was towed to Bomet police station where it was held at the parking lot for a few hours before being released.