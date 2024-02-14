'Love should not kill you', says Amos Rono, Bomet man whose wedding was cancelled

After experiencing a last-minute cancellation of his wedding in December last year, Amos Rono, a resident of Kapsoiyo village in Bomet County, says he is a victim of love but a symbol of resilience.

Rono and his then fiancée, Nelly Chepkoech Koskei, had a falling out that led to the cancellation of their wedding just hours before they were due to tie the knot.

As lovers around the world celebrate Valentine's Day, Rono finds himself alone at home with heartbreak and uncertainty, in stark contrast to his plans from the previous year.

Amos Rono, the man whose wedding was called off at the last minute last December, in this photo taken on February 13, 2024. He says he is healing from his heartbreak and is not immediately looking for a new love. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

"Due to the turn of events that led to the cancellation of the planned wedding a few hours before D-Day, I will be spending time alone at home reflecting on the good things life has given me and how God has been good to me," Rono said in an interview with Nation.africa.

"If the wedding had happened, I would have taken my partner out to dinner. That opportunity will wait for someone else who comes into my life in the future.

The teetotaler says he has decided to focus on the healing process and is determined to secure a permanent job before considering another shot at marriage.

"I was heartbroken, but I am here, I have taken it all in stride. If I had not had enough support I probably would have taken my own life. I am a living example of never giving up in life and focusing on the greater good despite the circumstances," he said.

Despite numerous calls and offers from women expressing interest, Rono has politely declined, emphasising the need for time to heal.

Even after changing his mobile phone number, he continues to receive requests to be considered as marriage material and says he will be more diligent in choosing a woman for a wife.

"I am not in the market for a partner. At least not for now, I am still healing and trying to settle down. But I have not closed the door to love. It will be reopened and when the time comes, I will make it known," Rono said.

"However, I would not discourage those who have contacted us. We will keep the conversation open. Lady Luck will smile on one of you out there," says Rono, a hint of the proverbial Cupid's arrow.

As for the cancelled wedding, Rono reveals that he has had no contact with his former fiancée since the news broke.

What about the five head of cattle that were paid as a dowry? Does he plan to get them back from his would-be in-laws?

"That is a matter for the elders. I have no role to play in it. Nature will take its course according to the tradition of the Kipsigis community.

Rono, now something of a local celebrity, offers advice on how to deal with relationship challenges without succumbing to despair.

"I was in denial at first, but the support system from my family, friends, church and strangers helped me get through it all. Healing is a process that takes time and you need to have a strong personality and focus on the good side of life to make it happen.Accept the turn of events, especially if reconciliation does not work, and focus on the future because there is life to be lived after all this," he advises.

The ex-bride (Chepkoech) has kept a low profile since the matter broke on 9 December 2023, thrusting their names into the national limelight after they hit the headlines and literally became the talk of the town.

The wedding was scheduled for 10 December 2023 at Kapsoiyo African Gospel Church, a short distance from Rono's home.

Courtesy of Bonfire Ventures, he spent four nights at Mombasa's Pride Inn Paradise on an all-expenses-paid holiday, which helped to cool him down as he swam by the sea, mingled with tourists by the Indian Ocean, basked in the scorching sun and reflected on the sudden turn of events in his life.

"The trip to Mombasa was a great healing process. It was a good distraction from the unfortunate events and the unexpected attention it brought to me. I am forever grateful to Bonfire Ventures for the offer," said Mr Rono.

Back in Nairobi, he was hosted by the Copytake Company for three days before returning home for Christmas with his family and friends.

It is widely believed that he secured a job and settled down after the incident, with some claiming he had flown out of the country for greener pastures. But he revealed during the interview that he is still looking for a permanent and pensionable job.

Mr Rono, who holds a Diploma in Supply Chain Management (Procurement), has been working at Bomet County Government as a casual revenue officer, but like the rest of his colleagues, they have not been paid their dues for the past 13 months.

" I am hoping to get a permanent and pensionable job that will allow me to meet my obligations and plan for a better life before I settle down to focus on finding a life partner," Mr Rono revealed.

When he met Kericho Governor Erick Mutai shortly after the wedding cancellation was widely publicised, he was promised a job but it has yet to materialise.

"When I recently went to the Immigration Department in Nairobi to apply for a passport, many speculated that I had been offered a job abroad. I would like to clarify that I was just trying to secure a passport for just in case as I lost out on a trip to China offered by Bonfire Adventures and had to settle for Mombasa as I did not have the travel documents," Rono revealed.

This Valentine's Day, he advises couples to reflect on the good times in life and use challenges and failures as lessons and stepping stones to a better future.

"There are those who will strengthen their bond, otherwise, unfortunately, they will fall out with their partners. That is the nature of the beast. But lovers should not pressure their partners with unrealistic expectations," says Rono.

He says those who are lucky enough to receive flowers, coffee, lunch and dinner dates and other gifts on this globally celebrated day should be grateful.