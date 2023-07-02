Bill seeks to have counties invest in community health

Counties will be compelled to recruit and retain community health workers if a new Bill before the Senate becomes law.

The Community Health Services Bill, 2023 seeks to provide a framework for the regulation of community health services and the recognition of community health workers.

Sponsored by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, the Bill wants county governments to mobilise resources for the delivery of community health services.

In addition, the devolved units will be required to develop the necessary technological infrastructure required by the community health workforce to effectively deliver services.

According to the proposed legislation, the Health Cabinet secretary, in consultation with county governors, will be obligated to develop regulations on community health services.

Further, the national government, in collaboration with county governments, shall formulate policies on the delivery of community health services, including technical resources and structures and qualifications of persons to serve with as community health workers.

“Community health services are instrumental in achieving preventive health care and ensuring access to health services in compliance with Article 43 of the Constitution,” said Mr Kajwang’.

Health executives will be expected to develop and implement county-specific programmes and strategies that will promote access to community health services.

“The County Executive Committee member will also monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of community health programmes delivered within the respective county and collaborate with partners in the water, agriculture and education sectors to improve determinants of health at the community level,” reads the Bill.

The Bill proposes that the County Public Service Board shall competitively recruit and appoint community health officers who shall monitor and evaluate the implementation of decisions arising from community dialogue days and health action days and coordinate the implementation of activities by the community health workforce.